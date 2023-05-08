© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Producer Chris Strachwitz, responsible for many recordings of roots music, has died

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Christopher Intagliata
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT

Producer Chris Strachwitz was responsible for many recordings of roots music. He died last week at the age of 91.

Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
