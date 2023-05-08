© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are we witnessing the end of a digital media era? Author Ben Smith thinks so

Published May 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
The cover of "Traffic" by Ben Smith. (Courtesy of Penguin Press)
The cover of "Traffic" by Ben Smith. (Courtesy of Penguin Press)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ben Smith — former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, current editor-in-chief of Semafor, and author of the new book “Traffic: Genius, Rivalry and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral” — about why he thinks we’re seeing the end of an era in digital media.

Book excerpt: ‘Traffic: Genius, Rivalry and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral’

By Ben Smith

Excerpted from “TRAFFIC: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race To Go Viral” Copyright © Ben Smith, published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now