Secret Chinese police stations are a worldwide problem

Published May 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Federal officials in New York indicted two U.S. citizens from China last month and accused them of operating a secret Chinese police station in Manhattan. These secret Chinese police stations exist in cities around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Matt Brazil who writes for Spytalk and is the author of “Chinese Communist Espionage: An Intelligence Primer.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
