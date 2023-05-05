© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Proud Boys movement may grow after leader's conviction

Published May 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group were found guilty of plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. But while Tarrio may face decades of jail time, his group shows no signs of slowing down.

Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the future of the Proud Boys.

