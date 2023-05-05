© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
More ethics questions for Justice Thomas, as debt and immigration deadlines loom

Published May 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Deepa Fernandes, AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discuss the week in politics, including new revelations about Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas’ financial ties, as well as high-stakes debt ceiling negotiations and immigration changes next week.

