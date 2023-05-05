© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
KUNC's 'Thirst Gap' explores how people are using less water from the Colorado River

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
A sign warns people of danger to launch boats due to low water levels at drought-stricken Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada.
Many states in the Southwest are facing water shortages as the climate becomes increasingly dry.

This year, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared that the Colorado River basin is experiencing a Tier 2 shortage.

That means Lake Mead, in the midst of a two-decade megadrought, will see its water level fall below 1,050 feet.

Southwestern U.S. States, like California, Arizona, and Nevada are cutting their water consumption to cope with drought conditions. As the issue progresses, more cuts are on the horizon.

Who’s affected by the water shortage? And how are people carrying on with fewer water resources amid higher demand?

KUNC’s “Thirst Gap” is a six-part podcast series exploring those questions and more. Host Luke Runyon joins us.

Amanda Williams
