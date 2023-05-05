© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Investigation looks at mental health care for incarcerated people in North Carolina

Published May 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
A federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. (Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
A new investigation looks at what it’s like for incarcerated people trying to get mental health care in the prison system in North Carolina. Half, who are deemed incapable to stand trial, end up waiting longer than 300 days, according to a year-long investigation by WFAE in Charlotte with support from PBS’s FRONTLINE. The series is called “Fractured.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dana Miller Ervin, a WFAE reporter on the series.

