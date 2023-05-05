A trainer is suspended from the Kentucky Derby after 2 of his horses died

Horse trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from Churchill Downs races, including the Kentucky Derby, after two of the horses he trains mysteriously died, the organization said Thursday.

Parents Pride died last Saturday and Chasing Artie died on Tuesday. The causes are still unknown.

Another of Joseph's horses, Lord Miles, has been withdrawn from this year's 149th Derby, which takes place Saturday.

"Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood," Churchill Downs Incorporated President Bill Mudd said. "The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility."

Other trainers directly and indirectly employed by Joseph will be banned from entering horses in Churchill Downs races or keeping horses in the stalls there.

Last year, Medina Spirit, a horse belonging to Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby. But the title was stripped days later after Medina Spirit failed a drug test. Baffert was suspended for two years from Churchill Downs races.

