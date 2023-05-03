© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Debt ceiling debate reminiscent of 2011 political fight

Published May 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Congress is staring down a June deadline to raise the debt ceiling. And it’s not the first tense standoff over increasing the borrowing limit.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent, about what happened in 2011, as Republicans were also trying to secure spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now