Caste discrimination persists in the U.S. How are legislators addressing it?

Published May 3, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
The California Civil Rights Department filed a lawsuit alleging caste discrimination at the tech company CISCO in 2020. (Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)
While the Indian government officially abolished the caste system in 1950, caste discrimination is still happening in many South Asian countries and across the South Asian diaspora.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with independent journalist Sonia Paul, who hosted a BBC documentary about Indian workers in the U.S. who experienced caste discrimination.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

