A striking number of Mass. legislators have a financial stake in approving a rent control policy

Published May 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Triple-deckers along Edgewood Street in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Triple-deckers along Edgewood Street in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The Boston area has some of the highest housing costs in the country. The city wants to institute a form of rent control, but they have to get approval from the state legislature to do it since voters banned the policy statewide nearly 30 years ago.

But a recent Boston Globe investigation found a striking number of legislators in Massachusetts are landlords — and very few are renters.

Boston Globe reporter Emma Platoff joins Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing to talk about why this might pose an issue.

