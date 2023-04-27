The News Roundup - Domestic

It was a big week at the White House. President Joe Biden announced his plans to run for reelection in 2024. And Vice President Kamala Harris visited her alma mater, Howard University in Washington DC, where she gave a speech in support of reproductive rights.

Washington became the 10th state to ban the sale of semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15. “These weapons of war of assault weapons have no reason other than mass murder. Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

And in financial news, shares for First Republic Bank fell 30 percent this week and closed at a new record low. The tumble is prompting fears that the bank could fail.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

