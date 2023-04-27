© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT

House Republicans pass a partisan bill linking the debt limit to spending cuts. Disney files a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Montana Republicans vote to punish a transgender lawmaker.

Copyright 2023 NPR

