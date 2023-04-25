The real differences between the generations

Today, the generational divide can seem… intense.

From “Ok Boomer” to workplace philosophy, to political differences, the generations don’t always see eye to eye. Which makes sense.

There are currently six different generations living in the U.S. today. So, what are those differences, and how do they affect us?

Jean Twenge is a psychologist who has spent her career studying generational change. She’s the author of “iGen” and she’s out with a new book called “Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents and What They Mean for America’s Future.”

We hear from Gen Z abouttheir attitudes on today’s issues and dig into Twenge’s biggest findings.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5