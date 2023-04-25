'Like, Literally, Dude': Linguist makes the case for why 'uhs' and 'likes' belong in our language

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the University of Nevada, Reno linguist Valerie Fridland about her new book “Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad Language.” Fridland dives into the history of abused speech mannerisms like “ums” and discovers that they have much more value than we think.

The cover of “Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad Language.” (Courtesy)

Book excerpt: ‘Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English’

By Valerie Fridland

