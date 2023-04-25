© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Leaked documents show Afghanistan has become staging ground for terrorists, Washington Post reports

Published April 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

The Washington Post reports that documents from that leak of classified materials on the Discord messaging platform reveal that Afghanistan has become a staging ground for terrorists less than two years after the U.S. pulled troops out of the country.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dan Lamothe, who covers the Pentagon and the U.S. military for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

