© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bed, Bath & buh-bye! Bed, Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy

Published April 25, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown. (Paul Sakuma/AP)
A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown. (Paul Sakuma/AP)

Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to wind down operations at 360 stores and 120 BuyBuy Baby stores with closing sales beginning Wednesday. But the big box retailer wasn’t always circling the drain. In fact, for many years, the store was a homeware giant.

Here & Now host Robin Young checks in with Leticia Miranda, retail columnist at Bloomberg Opinion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now