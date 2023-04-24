© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Can you pull yourself up by your own bootstraps?: 'Bootstrapped' debunks American dream myth

Published April 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
An American flag waves. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
How realistic is the image and the American myth of pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps? And what policies would actually help promote social mobility at a time when the wealth gap is widening and the middle class is shrinking?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alissa Quart, author of the book “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream.” Quart is a journalist and the executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

