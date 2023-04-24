Can you pull yourself up by your own bootstraps?: 'Bootstrapped' debunks American dream myth
How realistic is the image and the American myth of pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps? And what policies would actually help promote social mobility at a time when the wealth gap is widening and the middle class is shrinking?
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Alissa Quart, author of the book “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream.” Quart is a journalist and the executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
