Life expectancy improves for Black people who live near Black doctors, new study finds

Published April 21, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
A new study finds Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer. (Getty Images)
Advocates working to address racial health disparities call a new study about Black physicians “groundbreaking” and “a wakeup call.” It finds that Black people who live in counties with more Black primary care doctors live longer.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd learns more with Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for our partners at STAT.

