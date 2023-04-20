© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published April 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage shows an aerial view of black smoke covering the sky above the capital Khartoum.
This video grab taken from AFPTV video footage shows an aerial view of black smoke covering the sky above the capital Khartoum.

Violence continues to plague Sudan as warring factions ignore agreed-upon ceasefires meant to allow citizens and diplomats to evacuate and humanitarian workers to administer aid.

India’s top court began hearing final arguments this week over petitions to legalize same-sex marriage. India has been slowly expanding the rights of its LGBTQ citizens for the last decade, but there is no indication of which way the five-judge body is leaning in terms of marriage equality.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing this week on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now