Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published April 19, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT

Fox News settles a major defamation lawsuit. Abortion pills could be heavily restricted in many states unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Pentagon reviews the way classified data is distributed.

