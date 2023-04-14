© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The story of a cult leader, 30 years after the Branch Davidians raid in Waco

Published April 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

How did a rural Texas boy named Vernon Wayne Howell transform himself into David Koresh, leader of the Branch Davidians? And what’s the long-term effect of the fiery federal raid in Waco, Texas, after a weeks-long standoff? It’s the 30th anniversary of the raid this month.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Stephen Talty, author of the new book “Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

