© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How online influencers are changing the boxing world

By Gus Contreras,
Erika Ryan
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT

NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with writer Will Coldwell about the rise of social media influencers in the boxing ring — and how that might be changing the sport.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Gus Contreras
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now