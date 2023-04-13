© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What's cooking in Cincinnati? Multiple James Beard Award finalists hail from the city

Published April 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

What’s cooking in Cincinnati? That’s the question many foodies are asking after seeing this year’s finalists for the James Beard Awards. The prestigious award is given to outstanding chefs and restaurants across the country. While major hubs like Dallas and New York City have their share of nominations, Cincinnati is holding its own with three finalists. The city garnered nominations for Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, and Outstanding Restaurant.

One of the finalists, chef Jose Salazar, joins host Deepa Fernandes to guide us through Cincinnati’s food scene.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

