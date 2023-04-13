© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Could hospitals handle another event like the Boston Marathon bombings?

Published April 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Boston hospitals were able to take swift action when hundreds of people were injured in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. But if a similar event were to happen now in a post-pandemic world, it’s likely Boston hospitals wouldn’t have the same capacity to handle it as they did a decade ago.

WBUR reporter Priyanka Dayal McCluskey has been covering this.

