Amid Senator Dianne Feinstein's extended absence from the Senate, should she resign?

Published April 13, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the Boston Globe’s Tal Kopan about Senator Dianne Feinstein’s extended absence from the Senate. Feinstein has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily relieve her of her duties as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee while she’s recovering from shingles, but she’s resisted calls to resign.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

