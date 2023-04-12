The 2023 Sounds of America

The Library of Congress is famous for its collection of American cultural treasures.

And each year, the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress chooses just 25 pieces of audio to showcase the rich heritage of America’s recorded sound — an audio hall of fame.

Those being inducted this year have just been announced. The inductees include Madonna and Mariah Carey, the Super Mario Bros. theme, and Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.”

For the return of our series, The Sounds of America, we sat down with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to talk about this year’s new honorees.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5