How the push against 'woke' investing and banking in Texas has real-life impacts

Published April 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Citigroup and Bank of America restrict lending to certain gunmakers and retailers. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Bills in Republican-led states that push back on so-called “woke” investing and banking have real-life impacts. There are political winners and real-life losers.

Host Scott Tong looks at a small city in Texas that is taking a financial hit because of a law that bans doing business with banks that “discriminate” against the gun industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

