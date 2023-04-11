© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Lasse Wellander, longtime ABBA guitarist, has died at 70

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published April 11, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT

Lasse Wellander was lead guitarist for ABBA and played on some of the group's biggest hits. He died Friday at the age of 70.

Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
