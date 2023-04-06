The News Roundup - Domestic

Former President Donald Trump was indicted this week. He was arraigned in a New York City courthouse on Tuesday and plead not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges are in relation to his payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels for her silence concerning an affair the two had before he took office.

Extreme weather continues to ravage many parts of the South. At least 32 people have been killed in the region by multiple tornadoes.

Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball championship game drew record viewership this year. The LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102 to 85.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5