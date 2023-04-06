© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Electric vehicle markets: GM overtakes Ford for 2nd place, Tesla is still far out in front

Published April 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

General Motors overtook Ford this week in a race for second place in the electric vehicle market. Both are still far behind Elon Musk’s Tesla, out in first place, but GM’s accelerating success is a sign of the company’s grand aim of being the top EV maker in the country in the next few years — an aim shared with Ford.

Host Robin Young speaks to Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent about why this news is such a big deal and what it means for consumers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

