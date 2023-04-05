© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Broadway's 'Parade' is based on the 1915 antisemitic lynching of Leo Frank

Published April 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

The Broadway musical “Parade” is a retelling of the story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man from Atlanta, falsely accused and sentenced to the death penalty for the killing of a 13-year-old girl in 1913. Two years later, he was exonerated and lynched.

Steve Oney has studied the event since the early 1980s, met several people who attended the lynching and wrote the acclaimed book “And the Dead Shall Rise.” He joins host Robin Young.

