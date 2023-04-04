© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas considers wave of election laws

Published April 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

The Texas state legislature is proposing a wave of election laws.

Republican lawmakers say the wave of bills would address election fraud, though there hasn’t been much detected. Critics say it will disenfranchise voters, especially voters of color.

Andrew Schneider, senior politics and government reporter at Houston Public Media, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now