Photos: See how the Trump Indictment day unfolded

Former President Donald Trump arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office to turn himself on
Security is high. There are barricades all around the court building, and police are out in force. Both pro and anti-Trump demonstrators are expected in the little park across the street.
The judge in the case is the same judge who oversaw the conviction of Trump's business on felony tax fraud charges in December.
This indictment, when it's unsealed, will spell out the precise criminal counts against Trump. His lawyers have said the Manhattan District Attorney is politically motivated, and that their client will vigorously fight the charges.
Here is scene from today.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.