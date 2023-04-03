© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World's biggest ice carousel starts spinning

By Matt Ozug,
Jonaki Mehta
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT

On Saturday, the Northern Maine Ice Busters created the world's largest ice carousel, a rotating disk of ice on a frozen Long Lake in Madawaska.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Matt Ozug
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now