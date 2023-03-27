Tennessee authorities are responding to a shooting at a private religious school

Updated March 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM ET

Authorities in Tennessee said Monday morning that they were responding to a shooting at a private religious school in Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said an "active shooter event" had occurred at the Covenant School.

The shooter was "engaged" by officers and was dead, officials said.

There was no word yet on other casualties, but the Nashville Fire Department confirmed that it was treating "multiple patients."

A reunification center for parents and students had been set up nearby.

According to its website, the Covenant School is a private school associated with the Covenant Presbyterian Church serving students from preschool through sixth grade.

