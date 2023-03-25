© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Two dead among numerous people found 'suffocating' in train car in Texas

By Scott Simon,
Joey Palacios, Texas Public Radio
Published March 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Two undocumented immigrants died and ten more were hospitalized after 15 people were found suffocating in a shipping container in South Texas.

Joey Palacios, Texas Public Radio
