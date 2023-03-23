© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California is considering a bill to make caste a protected category

By Sandhya Dirks
Published March 23, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT

Seattle is the first American city to protect people against discrimination based on caste. California could become the first state.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Sandhya Dirks
Sandhya Dirks is the race and equity reporter at KQED and the lead producer of On Our Watch, a new podcast from NPR and KQED about the shadow world of police discipline. She approaches race and equity not as a beat, but as a fundamental lens for all investigative and explanatory reporting.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now