© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. pushes Canada to take lead in special Haiti operation as gang violence escalates

Published March 22, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

The White House is leaning on Canada to take a “leadership role” in efforts to curb the multiple crises in Haiti. In the past two weeks alone, there have been nearly 200 deaths caused by gang violence in the country, with hundreds more injured or kidnapped.

Alongside the violence, other issues include a food shortage, a constitutional crisis, financial malaise and a continuing Cholera outbreak. Miami Herald correspondent Jacqueline Charles joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now