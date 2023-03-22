© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proud Boys trial over 2020 election conspiracy continues

Published March 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

At a federal courthouse in Washington Wednesday, the trial continues for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and other members of the far-right extremist group. They’re charged with plotting to halt the transfer of power to Joe Biden from then-President Donald Trump following the election in 2020.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now