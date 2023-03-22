© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Alt.Latino's spring playlist: Karol G, Diamante Electrico and more

Published March 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
A man listens to music with headphones. (Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images)
Alt.Latino hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras talk with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about the songs they’re recommending this spring.

Spring music recommendations from Alt.Latino

  • Locura” by Jessica Medina


Watch on YouTube.

  • Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” by Karol G


Watch on YouTube.

  • La Mujer Queue Yo Quiero” by David Broza


Watch on YouTube.

  • Persona Favorita con Conociendo Rusia” by Diamante Eléctrico


Watch on YouTube.

  • Ojos Del Sol” by Y La Bamba

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

