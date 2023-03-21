© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout for ailing economy

Published March 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

Sri Lanka has secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after nearly a year of working on a deal. The nation is in the grips of an economic crisis, but it is hoped the bailout could kickstart a recovery.

Menaka Indrakumar is a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She joins Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now