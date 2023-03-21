© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
After a fraught 2 weeks, where is the banking sector at?

Published March 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

In a statement Tuesday morning, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “the situation is stabilizing” for the banking sector after a tumultuous two weeks. Yellen made the confident remark as part of a statement reaffirming her department’s willingness to safeguard and support smaller banks that may be nervous about being the next to struggle. But is all as rosy as she says?

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss.

