© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina prison system staff shortages and restrictions manifest in mental health crisis

Published March 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.

A shortage of mental health clinicians and prison staff is making it difficult for those who are incarcerated to receive mental health services. Last year, there were 13 prisoner suicides in North Carolina.

Jason deBruyn of WUNC reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now