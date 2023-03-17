© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

COVID in literature: Unpacking standout books about the pandemic

Published March 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
A visitor wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 browse through books. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)
A visitor wearing face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 browse through books. (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)

The COVID-19 pandemic has started to make its way into both fiction and nonfiction.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about a few of the standouts.

Book picks from Traci Thomas

Fiction


Nonfiction

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now