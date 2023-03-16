© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Have you been audited by the IRS? Tell us about it

By James Sneed
Published March 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office on the day President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill in Washington, DC on December 22, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Getting audited by the IRS! It's incredibly frustrating. It's more than a little scary!

If you've personally been through the process of being audited and having to pore over a year's worth of finances to resolve the matter, NPR's Code Switch wants to hear from you!

James Sneed
James Sneed began his career at NPR as Planet Money's Winter 2020 intern. Previous to that, Sneed worked at KBOO Community Radio and attended the Transom Story Workshop. His other professional experience includes Open Signal Media Center, KSMoCA and MASS MoCA. Currently, Sneed is an associate producer with Planet Money where he has produced stories about a comic book character from the public domain, the business of Black joy and the Christmas tree market — as well as reported on the racial wealth gap, the NCAA at the Supreme Court and why the New York Mets don't always Mets everything up... necessarily.
