© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How insurance companies use AI algorithms to cut health care for seniors on Medicare Advantage

Published March 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT

Insurance companies are using algorithms to cut off healthcare to vulnerable seniors subscribed to Medicare Advantage, the taxpayer-funded alternative to traditional Medicare.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears more from Bob Herman, who covers the business of healthcare for STAT News, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now