© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Using diabetes medication to treat conditions other than diabetes

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published March 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT
This photograph shows the anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk".
This photograph shows the anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk".

Most people don’t take medication for the side effects.But some Americans are turning to a group of diabetes medications for something other than relief from the disease. Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are making headlines for their ability to stimulate weight loss. 

This is a problem for diabetes patients who need the medication and can’t get it. A rise in demand for these medications has led to shortages

Companies are taking note of this demand. Last week, Weight Watchers announced it will acquire a telehealth operator called Sequence that can prescribe these medications. 

But should potentially life-saving medication be available to those whose lives aren’t at risk?We speak to two doctors getting at the heart of these questions and a woman who’s been using these medications to improve her health.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Haili Blassingame
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now