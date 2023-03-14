© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Co-founder of company that banked with SVB expresses relief

Published March 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT

In the tech industry, you can almost hear the sigh of relief after a rollercoaster ride for many start ups that had money in Silicon Valley Bank. At first it wasn’t clear if the government was going to guarantee the deposits above $250,000, but now it has said it will.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Thomas W. Chalberg, the founder and CEO of Genascence Corporation.

