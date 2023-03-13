© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' picks up 7 Oscar wins including Best Picture

Published March 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
The cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" accepts the award for best picture. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won seven Oscars including Best Picture and three out of the four acting categories.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets a wrap-up with John Horn, host and entertainment reporter for the LAist.

